Butler amassed 31 points (10-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 win over Sacramento.

The 34-year-old forward led the Heat in scoring on the night as he topped 30 points for the second time in nine games since returning from a toe injury. Butler's averaging 22.7 points, 5.4 boards, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 threes over that stretch while shooting 60.0 percent from the floor and a stunning 61.1 percent (11-for-18) from beyond the arc, but Miami went an uncharacteristic 2-7 during that time.