Butler produced 32 points (11-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 123-115 loss to Milwaukee.

Butler scored 17 of his team-high 32 points in the third quarter on 6-of-7 shooting from the field while also knocking down four of five free-throw attempts. He was held scoreless in the final period, however, as Miami fell to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on the road. Butler is shooting a healthy 54.5 percent from the field over his last six contests while his eight rebounds Saturday were the most he's recorded in a game since Jan. 12.