Butler scored a game-high 30 points (9-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 12-15 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a block in 39 minutes during Friday's loss to the Timberwolves.
The 31-year-old came up just short of his fifth triple-double of the season and first since Feb. 18, while hitting for at 30 points for the first time since Feb. 26. Butler also extended his streak of games with multiple steals to nine, and he's averaging a strong 21.3 points, 7.0 assists, 5.2 boards, 2.8 steals and 2.1 threes over that stretch.
