Butler racked up 23 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and four steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 101-99 victory over the 76ers.

It was a huge performance for the 33-year-old, and for the second time in the last five games he came within one assist of a triple-double. Butler wrapped up a solid February having averaged 21.6 points, 5.7 boards, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals over 10 games, and his efforts have helped keep the Heat in contention for a playoff spot as they sit two games behind the Nets in the battle for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.