Butler provided 20 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 87-82 victory over the Pacers.

Butler posted the second-highest point total in Monday's victory, finishing three rebounds shy of a double-double. Butler has surpassed the 20-point mark in three straight games, having done so 11 times this year.