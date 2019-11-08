Heat's Jimmy Butler: Thrives against Phoenix

Butler had 34 points (11-16 FG, 2-2 3PT, 10-10 FT), five rebounds and four assists during Miami's 124-108 win at Phoenix on Thursday.

Butler had his best game of the season as a Heat player, topping the 30-point mark for the first time during this campaign but also doing it at a very efficient rate. Butler is not going to score at this rate on a nightly basis, but he should remain productive as he's the go-to guy on Erik Spoelstra's offensive scheme. He should face a tough matchup Friday on the road against LeBron James and the Lakers.