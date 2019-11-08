Heat's Jimmy Butler: Thrives against Phoenix
Butler had 34 points (11-16 FG, 2-2 3PT, 10-10 FT), five rebounds and four assists during Miami's 124-108 win at Phoenix on Thursday.
Butler had his best game of the season as a Heat player, topping the 30-point mark for the first time during this campaign but also doing it at a very efficient rate. Butler is not going to score at this rate on a nightly basis, but he should remain productive as he's the go-to guy on Erik Spoelstra's offensive scheme. He should face a tough matchup Friday on the road against LeBron James and the Lakers.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.