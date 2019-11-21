Heat's Jimmy Butler: Thrives despite shooting struggles
Butler scored 21 points (3-16 FG, 2-4 3PT, 13-13 FT) to go along with five rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 124-100 win against the Cavaliers.
Butler might not be scoring at a very high rate -- has netted 20 or more points only five times this season -- but he is producing on both ends of the court. During the current month, Butler averages 7.1 assists, 5.4 rebounds and a combined 3.2 steals/blocks to go along with 20.1 points per game in 34.5 minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.