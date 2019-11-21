Heat's Jimmy Butler: Thrives despite shooting struggles

Butler scored 21 points (3-16 FG, 2-4 3PT, 13-13 FT) to go along with five rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 124-100 win against the Cavaliers.

Butler might not be scoring at a very high rate -- has netted 20 or more points only five times this season -- but he is producing on both ends of the court. During the current month, Butler averages 7.1 assists, 5.4 rebounds and a combined 3.2 steals/blocks to go along with 20.1 points per game in 34.5 minutes.