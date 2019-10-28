Heat's Jimmy Butler: To make Heat debut Tuesday
Butler (personal) is expected to make his Heat debut Tuesday night against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
This game has been the target since the team announced Butler would miss the first three contests of the year following the birth of his daughter. Miami was able to tread water without its best player, going 2-1 to open the season, including a big come-from-behind win in Milwaukee on Saturday. Butler is expected to replace either Tyler Herro or Kendrick Nunn in the starting lineup, and coach Erik Spoelstra implied that he does not plan to ease his star back into action. "He's our guy," Spoelstra said of Butler. "He'll be playing. I'm not planning on resting him."
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.