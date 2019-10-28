Heat's Jimmy Butler: To make Heat debut Tuesday

Butler (personal) is expected to make his Heat debut Tuesday night against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

This game has been the target since the team announced Butler would miss the first three contests of the year following the birth of his daughter. Miami was able to tread water without its best player, going 2-1 to open the season, including a big come-from-behind win in Milwaukee on Saturday. Butler is expected to replace either Tyler Herro or Kendrick Nunn in the starting lineup, and coach Erik Spoelstra implied that he does not plan to ease his star back into action. "He's our guy," Spoelstra said of Butler. "He'll be playing. I'm not planning on resting him."