Butler finished with 40 points (13-20 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 12-13 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 115-104 victory over the Bucks.

Butler went to another level in the victory, scoring 27 of his 40 points in the second half. It was a playoff career-high for Butler, many of which came from his mid-range game. Philadelphia fans have to be wondering where this was last season, although it just goes to show how much a solid organization can have on a players mindset and subsequent productivity. Butler and the Heat will look to extend their series lead in Game 2 on Wednesday.