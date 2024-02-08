Butler finished with 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, one block and three steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 victory over the Spurs.

Butler has attempted 12 or fewer field goals in three of his last four games, but he's been making an impact in other categories outside of solely the scoring column. He can still take over games if needed, but his ability to stuff the stat sheet remains among the best in the NBA. This was his first triple-double of the campaign, and he's averaging 21.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game over his last 10 appearances.