Heat's Jimmy Butler: Triple-double in overtime victory

Butler supplied 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 121-110 overtime win against the Raptors.

Butler recorded his first triple-double since 2016-17 while amassing season highs in rebounding and minutes. He has handed out double-digit dimes four times thus far this season, and Butler remains one of the most well-rounded statistical contributors and an elite option across all fantasy formats.