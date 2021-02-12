Butler collected 27 points (8-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 101-94 victory over the Rockets on Thursday.

Butler recorded his first triple-double of the season. The forward led all scorers with 15 in the first half before becoming more of a distributor in the second half, where he recorded seven of his 10 assists. The five-time All-Star has really been stuffing the stat sheet with five straight games with 14 or more points, eight or more assists and eight or more rebounds.