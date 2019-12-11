Heat's Jimmy Butler: Triple-double with 18 boards

Butler supplied 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 18 rebounds and 10 assists in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 135-121 overtime win against the Hawks.

Butler's lone three helped force overtime, and he has recorded a career-best three triple-doubles here in 2019-20. Moreover, he hauled in a career-high 18 boards, and Butler will look to rise to the occasion during Friday's matchup versus the Lakers.