Butler totaled 30 points (10-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 125-118 loss to the Clippers.

Butler did everything he could for his team on Monday but it was not enough as they fell to a vastly understrength Clippers outfit. The result was not what the team was after, although from a fantasy perspective, those with shares in Butler have to be thrilled with his production. He has been the 16th ranked player in standard leagues thus far this season and there is no reason to think he will slip outside of the second round anytime soon.