Butler accumulated 26 points (10-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and four steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 115-110 victory over the Clippers.

Butler was locked in from the field in this one and recorded eight assists for the second straight game. He's also finished with 20-plus points in back-to-back matchups despite missing Tuesday's clash due to conditioning purposes. Butler is averaging 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals through 16 contests this year.