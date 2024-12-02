Butler suffered an apparent right knee injury while driving to the basket with 1:27 remaining in Sunday's 119-116 loss to the Raptors and acknowledged afterward that he's uncertain to play in Monday's game in Boston, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. "I don't know," Butler said Sunday, when asked about whether he would miss time due to the knee issue. "I ain't even there yet. I'm, just happy to be able to put this sleeve on [the knee], do all this treatment. We'll see how I feel whenever I wake up in the morning, get all the treatment that I can get and hopefully I'm ready to rock."

Butler looked to be in pain and was favoring the knee after falling to the floor when he was fouled by the Raptors' Davion Mitchell on a drive to the basket. He converted the field-goal attempt and stayed in the game to hit the ensuing free throw, but with the knee issue affecting his mobility, Butler headed to the bench with 24 seconds remaining in the contest. He finished the contest with 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes. Given that Butler previously dealt with an MCL sprain in his right knee late last season and missed the Heat's first-round playoff series loss to the Celtics as a result, fantasy managers should prepare for the possibility that the star forward misses time.