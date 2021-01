Butler had 26 points (9-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks during Wednesday's loss to the Celtics.

Butler has had a rather sluggish start to this season but got back in motion Wednesday. Though the team is currently 3-4, Butler's 26 points and eight rebounds marked season highs. This is promising news considering Miami begins a four-game road trip against Washington on Saturday.