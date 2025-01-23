The Heat confirmed Wednesday that Butler has been suspended for games Thursday in Milwaukee and Saturday in Brooklyn due to a "continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct and conduct detrimental to the team."

Butler's latest suspension comes after he missed the Heat's flight to Milwaukee on Wednesday. The six-time All-Star was previously suspended for seven games earlier this month, which stemmed from multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team. Butler has made it no secret that he desires to be traded, and while the Heat have been listening to offers, it's unclear if the organization has made much headway in finding the 35-year-old forward a new home in advance of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Butler will be eligible to resume playing for the Heat in Monday's game against the Magic, but given the ongoing friction between player and team, it's unclear if he'll immediately be back in action next week.