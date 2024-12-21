Butler (illness) is doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Magic, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.
Butler exited Friday's contest against Oklahoma City early due to a stomach illness and is expected to remain sidelined Saturday. Jaime Jaquez and Pelle Larsson are candidates to receive increased playing time if Butler is ultimately ruled out.
