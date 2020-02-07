Heat's Jimmy Butler: Unlikely to play Friday

Butler (shoulder) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Kings, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler was set to undergo an MRI on his shoulder Thursday, and while the results are still unknown, the team is deeming him doubtful. With Tyler Herro (ankle) also out, Kendrick Nunn and Goran Dragic could start in the backcourt for Miami on Friday.