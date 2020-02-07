Heat's Jimmy Butler: Unlikely to play Friday
Butler (shoulder) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Kings, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Butler was set to undergo an MRI on his shoulder Thursday, and while the results are still unknown, the team is deeming him doubtful. With Tyler Herro (ankle) also out, Kendrick Nunn and Goran Dragic could start in the backcourt for Miami on Friday.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...