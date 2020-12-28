Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said Butler (ankle) is doubtful to play in Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Spoelstra's comments imply that Butler's removal from the Heat's Christmas Day win over the Pelicans wasn't merely a precaution, as he'll now on track to be sidelined four days later. With the Heat playing only three games this week and Butler now poised to miss at least one of them, fantasy managers in shallower leagues will likely want to keep him on their bench. Miami will likely take a day-to-day approach with Butler while he battles right ankle stiffness, an injury he first picked up in the Dec. 23 season opener versus the Magic.