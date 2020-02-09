Heat's Jimmy Butler: Unlikely to return Sunday
Coach Erik Spoelstra said Butler (shoulder) is doubtful to play Sunday at Portland.
The 30-year-old sat out Friday's loss to the Kings and didn't practice Saturday, putting him on track to miss his second consecutive contest. Tyler Herro (ankle) is also expected to be unavailable, but the Heat will have improved depth with trade acquisitions Jae Crowder, Andre Iguodala and Solomon Hill set to make their team debuts.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.