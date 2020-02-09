Heat's Jimmy Butler: Unlikely to return Sunday

Coach Erik Spoelstra said Butler (shoulder) is doubtful to play Sunday at Portland.

The 30-year-old sat out Friday's loss to the Kings and didn't practice Saturday, putting him on track to miss his second consecutive contest. Tyler Herro (ankle) is also expected to be unavailable, but the Heat will have improved depth with trade acquisitions Jae Crowder, Andre Iguodala and Solomon Hill set to make their team debuts.