Butler (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's matchup in Brooklyn, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Butler missed the second half of Miami's first back-to-back set this year but returned to action Monday and posted 13 points (4-11) in 29 minutes during a loss to Milwaukee. Following that contest, he landed on the injury report as questionable for Wednesday's game due to right knee tendinitis. Butler has battled knee issues in the past, so his presence on the injury report sparked concern. However, it appears that the issue is minor. If Butler suits up, he'll be looking for a bounce-back performance following a slow start to the campaign. Through three appearances, he's averaging just 15.3 points on 32.5 percent shooting.