Butler amassed 24 points (5-11 FG, 14-16 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 loss to the Bulls.

The fact that Butler scored more than half of his points from the charity stripe shouldn't surprise anyone, as he's one of the best players in the league when it comes to drawing fouls, but he's more than just a scorer and certainly showed it here with a balanced output that included value in other categories as well. Expect the veteran to be one of Miami's go-to players on offense on a regular basis.