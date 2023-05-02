Butler (ankle) remains questionable for Tuesday's Game 2 at New York, but he may try to push through his sprained right ankle, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. "I'm told Jimmy Butler wants to play," Charania said Tuesday morning. "I think he's gonna try to play as today goes on. That sprain wasn't as serious as we all saw. We'll learn more in the coming hours."

Butler is one of three key injuries we're closely monitoring heading into Game 2, as both Julius Randle (ankle) and Jalen Brunson (ankle) are also considered questionable for the Knicks. Butler rolled his ankle late in Game 1, and while he remained in the game, he was clearly hampered and essentially functioned as a decoy down the stretch. A final decision likely won't be made until closer to tip-off, but if Butler is unable to go, the Heat would likely lean more heavily on Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson and perhaps even Haywood Highsmith for minutes on the wing. Miami is, of course, also without Tyler Herro, who broke his hand during Round 1 against Milwaukee.