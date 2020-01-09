Heat's Jimmy Butler: Well-rounded and efficient line

Butler pitched in 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-4 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 122-108 win over the Pacers.

Butler returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with a back injury and contributed across multiple categories despite his modest minute and shot attempt totals. Moreover, Butler is managing career-high per-game averages in rebounding and assists through 32 appearances this season.