Butler closed Wednesday's 104-100 loss to Cleveland with 28 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 12-15 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes.

Butler was excellent for the Heat despite the loss, though by now, fantasy managers should be used to seeing the forward fill up the stat sheet on a regular basis. He's scored at least 15 points in eight games in a row while averaging 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in that span.