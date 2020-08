Butler posted 22 points (6-11 FG, 10-11 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's victory over the Nuggets.

Butler looked to be in mid-season form during the restart opener, forcing his way to the free-throw line, getting his teammates involved and playing effective defense. Saturday's effort marked the fifth time this season that Butler has made double-digit free-throws and gotten at least three steals.