Butler (toe) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Miami continues to rule Butler out 24 hours in advance of tipoff. This will be his fifth straight game on the sidelines, but he did say Tuesday that his toe is improving and that he expects to be back soon. His next chance to play will be Friday against Orlando. In the meantime, Jaime Jaquez, Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jovic will continue to see increased run.