Butler will not return to Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a right foot injury, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. He finished with eight points, two rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes.

This is a tough blow for Butler and the Heat. He had just returned from a four-game absence Saturday due to a left calf strain, and now he's dealing with a right foot issue after tweaking it on a drive to the basket. If this latest injury forces him to miss time, the Heat will need guys like Jaime Jaquez and Duncan Robinson to step up. Miami's next game is Monday against the Clippers.