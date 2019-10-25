Heat's Jimmy Butler: Will not travel to Milwaukee
Butler (personal) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Butler's regular-season debut for the Heat will remain on hold, as he is still with his girlfriend newborn daughter. Kendrick Nunn will remain in the starting lineup alongside Tyler Herro and Justise Winslow. There is still no update as to when Butler will re-join the team.
