Butler (back) said he'll play during Friday's matchup against the Magic, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Butler was a late scratch for Tuesday's three-point win over the Celtics due to back soreness he experienced in warmups. The issue is minor, so he'll be back in the fold Friday. This month, the veteran is averaging 21.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals in 32.0 minutes.