Butler (ankle) is available for Friday's Game 6 versus New York, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

As expected, Butler has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for a fourth straight contest after missing Game 2 due to a right ankle sprain. Over his past three appearances, the All-Star forward has averaged 24.7 points, 7.3 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks in 40.3 minutes per game.