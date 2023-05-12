Butler (ankle) is available for Friday's Game 6 versus New York, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
As expected, Butler has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for a fourth straight contest after missing Game 2 due to a right ankle sprain. Over his past three appearances, the All-Star forward has averaged 24.7 points, 7.3 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks in 40.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Expected to suit up Friday•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Does it all to lead team in Game 5•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Officially available Wednesday•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Expected to play•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Listed as questionable for Game 5•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Does it all in Game 4 victory•