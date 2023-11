Butler (knee) will play Friday against the Wizards, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

As expected, Butler has been upgraded from probable to available and will play in a third straight game despite battling a lingering knee issue. Butler hasn't been at his best yet this season, averaging just 16.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.8 minutes across four appearances, but he may turn things up for Miami's first game of the inaugural In-Season Tournament.