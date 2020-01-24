Play

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Will play Friday

Butler (knee) will play Friday against the Clippers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler will fight through knee soreness to play Friday. In January, he's averaging 18.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.7 minutes.

