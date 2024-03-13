Butler (illness) will play Wednesday against the Nuggets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
As expected, Butler has been upgraded from probable to available and will play in an eighth straight game. Over his last seven appearances, Butler has averaged 23.3 points, 6.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 36.7 minutes per game.
