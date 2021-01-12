Butler (COVID-19 protocols) will remain out for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
All of the Heat's players currently in the league's health and safety protocols will remain out Thursday, meaning the team will be extremely shorthanded for both matchups in Philadelphia. It's possible Butler could return for Saturday's home game against Detroit.
More News
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Out due to COVID protocols•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Sunday's game postponed•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Near triple-double against Wizards•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Two boards shy of double-double•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Scores 18 with six dimes•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Goes invisible in loss Friday•