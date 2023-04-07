Butler (hand) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Washington.

Butler, Bam Adebayo (quadriceps) and Kyle Lowry (knee) have all been ruled out, while Kevin Love (ribs), Tyler Herro (quadriceps) and Max Strus (finger) are all questionable, so Miami is in danger of rolling out a skeleton crew versus the Wizards. Butler's next chance to suit up will come Sunday during the Heat's regular-season finale, but if Miami is locked into the seventh seed, Butler and the rest of the regulars could be sidelined again.