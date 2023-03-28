Butler (neck) is out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
Butler has been shockingly healthy lately, appearing in 26 straight games, but that streak will end Tuesday. In his absence, more minutes should be available for Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo should take on more playmaking duties.
