Butler has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards due to knee soreness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler missed two games in early November due to a hip issue, but he was back in action over the last five matchups and averaged 20.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 35.8 minutes per game during that time. It's not yet clear whether the 33-year-old will be able to return Sunday against Cleveland, but Max Strus and Nikola Jovic are candidates to see increased playing time Friday.