Butler (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday, despite reportedly wanting to play through his right ankle sprain. With Miami's next game not coming until Saturday, the star forward should have plenty of time rest his ankle ahead of Game 3. Gabe Vincent, Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin are all candidates to receive increased roles in Butler's absence.