Butler will not play in Monday's game against the Clippers due to right foot irritation, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler suffered the foot injury during Saturday's game versus Utah and was unable to return to the game. X-rays came back negative, but he'll miss at least one game for Miami. His next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Lakers. With Kyle Lowry (head) and Josh Richardson (back) considered questionable, Tyler Herro could see a ton of usage for the Heat and Jaime Jaquez and Duncan Robinson could see increased roles.