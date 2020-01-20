Play

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Won't play Monday

Butler will not play Monday against the Kings due to right hip soreness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

According to Winderman, no specific incident caused the injury, which will keep Butler sidelined for at least one game. In his absence, Tyler Herro and Derrick Jones Jr. are candidates to see increased run. Butler's next chance to play comes Wednesday against Washington.

