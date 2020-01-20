Heat's Jimmy Butler: Won't play Monday
Butler will not play Monday against the Kings due to right hip soreness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
According to Winderman, no specific incident caused the injury, which will keep Butler sidelined for at least one game. In his absence, Tyler Herro and Derrick Jones Jr. are candidates to see increased run. Butler's next chance to play comes Wednesday against Washington.
More News
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Nears triple-double in win•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Impressive showing versus Knicks•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Nabs near monster double-double•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Well-rounded and efficient line•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Cleared to play•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...