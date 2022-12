Butler has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jazz due to knee injury management, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler appeared in the last two matchups and averaged 22.0 points, 6.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 steals in 36.5 minutes per game. He's slated to travel to Los Angeles prior to Miami's matchups against the Clippers and Lakers next week, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to action soon.