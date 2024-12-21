Butler (illness) won't play in Saturday's game against the Magic.
Butler wasn't expected to play Saturday after being tabbed doubtful due to a stomach illness. His absence should open up additional opportunities for Jaime Jaquez and Pelle Larsson. Butler's next chance to play will come Monday against Brooklyn.
