Butler (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit.

Butler's next opportunity to take the court comes in the second half of Miami's back-to-back Monday. Butler dealt with an extended absence due to a right toe sprain in December and January, but there is no inclination that his current right foot bruise is related. Jaime Jaquez is a candidate to start and in his stead and is averaging 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 19 games without Butler this season.