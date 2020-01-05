Heat's Jimmy Butler: Won't play Sunday
Butler (back) will not play Sunday against the Blazers.
Butler came into the day nursing a back injury, and it'll ultimately keep him on the sideline as the Heat look to bounce back from a rough loss in Orlando on Friday. Miami will start Derrick Jones and Duncan Robinson on the wing Sunday.
