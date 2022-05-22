Butler has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's Game 3 against the Celtics due to right knee inflammation, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Butler finished the first half with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 20 minutes, but he apparently aggravated the knee issue that caused him to miss a contest earlier in the playoffs. Victor Oladipo started the second half in place of the All-Star forward and figures to garner an increased role the rest of the way.