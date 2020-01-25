Heat's Jimmy Butler: Won't return
Butler won't return to Friday's game against the Clippers due to a right ankle sprain.
Butler is done for the night, though the extent of his injury is unknown at this time. It remains to be seen whether he'll be available to play Monday against the Magic.
