Butler will miss Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to right knee injury management.
Butler will miss the first game of a back-to-back set Wednesday to rest, likely prepping him to rejoin the action Thursday in Houston. Butler has performed well over the last three contests, averaging 25.3 points, 5.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds and two steals.
